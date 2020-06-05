Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of KZIA stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

