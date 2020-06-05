Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 145.80 and a quick ratio of 145.80. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,609,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,797.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,184 shares of company stock valued at $53,271,738 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

