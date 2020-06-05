JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 11,524 Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

