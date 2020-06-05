Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9,114.00

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,114 ($119.89) and last traded at GBX 9,016.26 ($118.60), with a volume of 5003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,956 ($117.81).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JET shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($81.56) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,820 ($116.02) to £101 ($132.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,133 ($120.14).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,342.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.