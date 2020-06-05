JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RB. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,350 ($96.69) to GBX 7,450 ($98.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,745.79 ($88.74).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON:RB opened at GBX 7,038 ($92.58) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,770.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,256.78. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total value of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31). Also, insider Nicandro Durante bought 165 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,884 ($90.56) per share, with a total value of £11,358.60 ($14,941.59).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.