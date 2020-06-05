Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Buy”

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price (down previously from GBX 2,700 ($35.52)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price (down previously from GBX 3,500 ($46.04)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,330 ($43.80) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,700 ($35.52).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,257 ($29.69) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,993.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,459.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,410 ($44.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

In other news, insider Anna Manz bought 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.62) per share, with a total value of £364.32 ($479.24).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

