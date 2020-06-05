Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target (down previously from GBX 3,500 ($46.04)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,700 ($35.52)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,700 ($35.52).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,257 ($29.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,993.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,459.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a one year high of GBX 3,410 ($44.86).

In other news, insider Anna Manz bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.62) per share, for a total transaction of £364.32 ($479.24).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

