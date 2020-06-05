Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

