Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.28. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

