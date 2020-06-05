John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PDT opened at $14.56 on Friday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

