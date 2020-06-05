John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Stock Price Up 7.8%

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.03 and last traded at $91.25, approximately 162,188 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 218,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.68.

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

