JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (JCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
NASDAQ JCO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $10.18.
JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Company Profile
