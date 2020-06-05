JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (JCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

NASDAQ JCO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Get JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund alerts:

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.