Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.94) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.83). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $372.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.72% and a negative net margin of 97.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 218,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 530,971 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 741,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 53,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 720,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

