Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anglo American in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

