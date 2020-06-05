Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,022.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,623.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

