J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for J M Smucker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.92.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.70.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.28. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $252,840. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 62.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 24.8% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.