IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 350 at Credit Suisse Group

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 238 ($3.13) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

IWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on IWG from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 239 ($3.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IWG to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 319 ($4.20).

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 290.40 ($3.82) on Wednesday. IWG has a one year low of GBX 101.15 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 333.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other IWG news, insider Mark Dixon bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,020,000 ($3,972,638.78). Also, insider Francois Pauly bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £28,750 ($37,819.00).

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.