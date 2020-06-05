iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $180.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

