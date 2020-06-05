iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 67,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.23. 15,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,455. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.36 and a 1-year high of $200.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

