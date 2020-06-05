iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $229.18 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.46 and a 1-year high of $248.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

