iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,577,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

