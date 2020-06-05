Investors Purchase Large Volume of Boston Properties Call Options (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,379 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,232% compared to the typical volume of 479 call options.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 116.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 316.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average is $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

