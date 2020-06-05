Investors Purchase Large Volume of Azul Call Options (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,361 call options on the company. This is an increase of 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 502 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Azul by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Azul by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Azul by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Azul by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $790.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Azul will post -11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

