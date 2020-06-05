Investors Purchase High Volume of Tiffany & Co. Put Options (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 31,988 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,013% compared to the average daily volume of 2,873 put options.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.40.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIF. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $5,346,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

