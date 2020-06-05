Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,405 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,320% compared to the average daily volume of 451 call options.

YRCW opened at $1.76 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YRCW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

