INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $80.24.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.