Insider Selling: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Sells $6,985,200.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TMO stock opened at $347.19 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $352.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

