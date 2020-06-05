Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Director Sells 7,415 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TGT opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.83. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 31,995 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

