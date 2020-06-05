Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Sells $7,818,582.28 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 25,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $7,818,582.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,500 shares in the company, valued at $79,484,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Stoops also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of SBA Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52.

On Friday, March 13th, Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,684 shares of SBA Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $10,553,027.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $314.95 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $323.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,936.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.89 and its 200 day moving average is $267.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after buying an additional 298,236 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,815,000 after buying an additional 2,024,037 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,230,000 after buying an additional 221,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,085,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,163,000 after buying an additional 42,187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,462,000 after buying an additional 89,680 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. New Street Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

