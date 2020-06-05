Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells $1,090,100.00 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $1,090,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd R. Morgenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Thursday, May 21st, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $37,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.