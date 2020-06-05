Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $2,259,420.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.57, for a total transaction of $2,259,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, May 4th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.81, for a total transaction of $1,576,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $5,395,442.68.

On Monday, March 9th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.02, for a total transaction of $1,614,120.00.

DXCM opened at $344.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.15 and its 200 day moving average is $272.13. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.42 and a fifty-two week high of $428.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.89 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $200,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,171,000 after buying an additional 644,843 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $134,008,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,538,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 2,859.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,971,000 after buying an additional 251,651 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.36.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.