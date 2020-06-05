Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a media sentiment score of 1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

NYSE INFY opened at $9.27 on Friday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

