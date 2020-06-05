Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Position Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Independent Bank Group worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,876 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of IBTX opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. Independent Bank Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $137.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

In other news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $466,098.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.