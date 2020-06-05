Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Up 7.5%

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) shares shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $14.79, 138,187 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 130,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBCP. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a market cap of $323.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,296 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 64.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 32.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 84.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

