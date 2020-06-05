Imperial Capital Comments on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

NYSE:CNK opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $41.60.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,913. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 106,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cinemark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Cinemark by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,183,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 499,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

