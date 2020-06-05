IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 127,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,154,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 71,931 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $6,284,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $44.71 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

