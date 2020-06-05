IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $178.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

