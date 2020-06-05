IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 361.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $151.38 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.36.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.