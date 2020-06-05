IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,098 shares of company stock valued at $28,256,718. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra increased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.52.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

