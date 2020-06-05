IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 506 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.25.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,797.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.98, for a total transaction of $3,330,394.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,231.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,217 shares of company stock worth $104,371,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $598.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $562.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $618.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

