IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,679 Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 405.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 216,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

