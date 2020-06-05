IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,802,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 59.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 136,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,939 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,040,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $193,165,000 after purchasing an additional 482,583 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 434.7% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

