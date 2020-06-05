IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in General Mills by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $64.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

