Ibstock (LON:IBST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ibstock to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 212 ($2.79) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Ibstock to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ibstock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.14 ($3.09).

LON IBST opened at GBX 202.40 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $828.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 242.68. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 131.90 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26).

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Research analysts expect that Ibstock will post 2162.0000103 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Hudson acquired 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87).

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

