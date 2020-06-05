HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. HUYA has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.01. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HUYA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HUYA by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in HUYA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

