Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal weight”

Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hurricane Energy to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 24 ($0.32) to GBX 16 ($0.21) in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 16 ($0.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 39.25 ($0.52).

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

Shares of LON:HUR opened at GBX 9.30 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Hurricane Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 5.88 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 64.50 ($0.85).

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.