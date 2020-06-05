Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.90, approximately 11,465,129 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 12,784,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,835,000 after purchasing an additional 754,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020,890 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,129,000 after acquiring an additional 328,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,469,000 after acquiring an additional 436,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

