Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,161,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

