Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $160.25 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

