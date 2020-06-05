Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

Shares of HEP opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $314,012.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,665,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,646,000 after acquiring an additional 400,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 22,901.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3,944.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,922,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after buying an additional 2,849,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after buying an additional 209,049 shares in the last quarter. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

